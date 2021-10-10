Axa S.A. Sells 520,658 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,263 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 520,658 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 45,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.