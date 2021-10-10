Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Axos Financial worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AX. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $16,017,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $9,721,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $9,555,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AX shares. B. Riley lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $53.85 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

