Azbit (AZ) Price Up 14.1% This Week

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Azbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $757,465.62 and approximately $313.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Azbit has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00047238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.31 or 0.00216260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00097832 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

Azbit is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azbit is azbit.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

