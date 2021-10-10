Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.81 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

