Azuki Reaches Market Cap of $985,677.43 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $985,677.43 and $52,721.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00132185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00084498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,326.64 or 0.99982919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.99 or 0.06258096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

