B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 72,561 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in B2Gold by 943.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 235,259 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.