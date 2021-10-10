Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -841.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

