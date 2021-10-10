Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,120 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,306,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after buying an additional 916,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,130,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,464,000 after buying an additional 606,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -841.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

