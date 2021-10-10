Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of Ball worth $30,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLL opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

