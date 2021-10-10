Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,795.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,487.00 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,790.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,513.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

