BancorpSouth Bank Buys 7,880 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,729 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.02 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.