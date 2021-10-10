BancorpSouth Bank Buys 874 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 749,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.26 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.15 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.55.

