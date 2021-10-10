BancorpSouth Bank Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.0% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $137,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $57.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

