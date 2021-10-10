BancorpSouth Bank Has $5.15 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,262,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

NYSE:GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

