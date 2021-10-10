BancorpSouth Bank Has $6.16 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

