BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

