BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.08 Million

Equities analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post sales of $265.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.50 million and the highest is $269.90 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $265.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

BXS stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth $50,052,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth $20,051,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth $20,956,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 352,451 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.