Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $373.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.