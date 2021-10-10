Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,429,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,154,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of America worth $388,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.