Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,954,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,790,720 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of Bank of America worth $1,028,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

