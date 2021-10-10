Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,954,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,790,720 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Bank of America worth $1,028,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

