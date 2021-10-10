Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 272,986 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

