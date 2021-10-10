Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,492,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 19.18% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRLV. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of XRLV stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10.

