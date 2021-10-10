Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.53% of Osprey Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFTW. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SFTW stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

