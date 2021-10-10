Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Hecla Mining worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $784,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.7% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,219,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,235 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

