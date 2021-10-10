Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1,939.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Kemper worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kemper by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kemper by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kemper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

