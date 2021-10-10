Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Alcoa worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alcoa by 61.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $46.03 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

