Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1,324.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $103.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

