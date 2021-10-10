Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1,701.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of ChampionX worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 1,939,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,593,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,093,000 after buying an additional 1,203,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after buying an additional 1,168,666 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHX opened at $25.18 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.74 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

