Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Globe Life worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 7.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 17.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of GL opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

