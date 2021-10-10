Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.72% of Vocera Communications worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 652,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 160,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

NYSE:VCRA opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -270.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $34,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,478. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCRA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.