Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 502.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $62,026,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $14,187,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 94.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 472,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $8,545,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

