Bank of Montreal Can Buys 244,576 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 3,062.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,576 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of Baozun worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 39.6% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 593,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 168,459 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Baozun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 181,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Baozun by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 101,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Baozun by 9.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 66,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

