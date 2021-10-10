Bank of Montreal Can Buys 24,888 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

LEG stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

