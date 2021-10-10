Bank of Montreal Can Buys 70,904 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of Alkermes worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7,294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 466,285 shares in the last quarter.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of ALKS opened at $31.70 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.25, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

