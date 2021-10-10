Bank of Montreal Can Buys 89,980 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of Schneider National worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.