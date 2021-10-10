Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 175,988 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.17 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.