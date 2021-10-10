Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.30 Million Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,049 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 215,253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.37% of NovaGold Resources worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NG opened at $7.31 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at $514,968.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

