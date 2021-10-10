Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.59 Million Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of SM Energy worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

