Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.82 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of APA worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

NASDAQ APA opened at $24.36 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.