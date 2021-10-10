Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 214,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Hanesbrands worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 79.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

