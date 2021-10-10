Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.48% of Avaya worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avaya by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

AVYA opened at $19.91 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

