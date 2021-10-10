Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,620,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 721.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,522,000 after buying an additional 2,163,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,006,000 after buying an additional 1,915,807 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,412.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,819,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,819,000 after buying an additional 1,699,332 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

