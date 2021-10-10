Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of Helmerich & Payne worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 58.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

