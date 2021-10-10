Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 12,600.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.01% of Cars.com worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after buying an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 107,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.86 million, a PE ratio of 151.52 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARS shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.