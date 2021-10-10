Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.08% of Preferred Bank worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFBC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $3,026,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBC opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.50. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

