Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Avangrid worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Avangrid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.3% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

