Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of DCP Midstream worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after acquiring an additional 294,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,109 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,883,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after acquiring an additional 197,150 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE:DCP opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

