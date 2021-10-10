Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $10.50 Million Investment in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 9.01% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $16,626,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,453,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,856,000. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,890,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $336,000.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JOFF opened at $9.79 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.