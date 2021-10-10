Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 116,323 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 12,270.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock worth $74,401,282. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

